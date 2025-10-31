Vegas Afterlife | 10/31/25

Halloween gets a spine-tingling twist as Elliott and Danielle Nicole, owner and lead investigator of Vegas Afterlife, explore Monster Quest Escape Room in the heart of the Arts District. The historic building, over a century old, has a haunted reputation — with cigarette smoke lingering, objects moving on their own, and unexplained orbs captured on camera. Equipped with specialized gadgets, Danielle guides the investigation while Elliott experiences the thrills of being locked in with spirits rumored to linger, including the enigmatic previous owner, Roger, and possibly more sinister entities. Expect chills, surprises, and first-hand paranormal encounters in this unforgettable investigation.