Valley Hospital | 8/25/26

Dr. Sameer Rehman, a cardiothoracic and interventional radiologist at Valley Hospital Medical Center, joined us to discuss the hospital’s Lung Thermal Ablation Program, which offers radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation and cryoablation for certain eligible patients. The minimally invasive procedures use either heat or extreme cold to destroy tumor tissue and may be considered for some patients with lung metastases or early-stage or recurrent lung cancer.

Dr. Rehman was the first physician in Nevada to perform percutaneous ablation for early-stage non-small cell lung cancer in medically inoperable patients. We explored how this evolving approach is being used in lung care and what patients should know about this treatment option.

This segment is paid for by Valley Hospital