Valle Verde Plaza Trunk-or-Treat |10/15/26

Halloween fun is rolling into Valle Verde Plaza with the second annual Trunk-or-Treat on October 22! This free community event invites families to dress up, explore creatively decorated vehicle trunks and collect candy while enjoying food, entertainment and more festive activities.

The celebration also brings local businesses and the community together for a family-friendly night of Halloween fun. Joining us were Vic De Leon of Good Habits Barbershop, Daniel Pinto of Pinto Muay Thai and Suzann Angel, owner of Pinto Muay Thai, who shared more about the event and how the community can get involved.

Whether you’re planning a costume debut or just looking for a fun way to celebrate spooky season with the kids, Valle Verde Plaza welcomes everyone to join the festivities.