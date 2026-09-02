UWSN Day of Caring | 9/2/26

United Way of Southern Nevada President and CEO Samuel Rudd and PNC Bank Regional President Denette Suddeth joined us to talk about the 11th Annual Day of Caring, presented by PNC Bank. The event will bring together more than 1,000 volunteers for over 50 projects benefiting local nonprofits, schools and community organizations on September 18.

The day will begin with an 8:30 a.m. kickoff celebration at The Park at Town Square Las Vegas, followed by volunteer projects across the valley at 10 a.m. Activities will include assembling school supply kits, improving community spaces and supporting food distribution efforts.

