USA World Championships | 6/23/36

Las Vegas will once again become a hub for martial arts competition as the USA World Championships take over The Orleans on June 27 and 28. Celebrating its 40th year, the event is part of the International Martial Arts Council and continues its tradition of welcoming competitors of all ages, ranks, and styles. The tournament has become a major annual gathering for the martial arts community, blending competition with camaraderie and celebration.

Anise Labrum joined the show to preview this year’s event and share what makes the championships such a special experience for participants and fans alike. This year’s milestone event will also feature appearances from martial arts legends Billy Blanks and Eric Lee. Organizers say the tournament is about more than winning—it’s about building friendships, celebrating family, and honoring four decades of martial arts excellence.