Upbeat Health | 3/26/26

Las Vegas continues to face a shortage of primary care providers, often forcing patients to wait weeks for appointments or rely on emergency rooms for basic care. Justin Bituin, Founder and CEO of Upbeat Health, is working to change that with a model focused on speed, access, and personalization. Upbeat Health offers same-day and next-day appointments, making it easier for patients to prioritize preventive care and avoid delays. Their relationship-based approach ensures providers spend meaningful time with each patient, focusing on long-term wellness rather than volume. For those needing additional support, including chronic wound care, mobile services bring treatment directly to patients’ homes, improving outcomes and convenience.

This segment is paid for by Upbeat Health