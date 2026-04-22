UNLV’s Rebel Recycling | 4/22/26

Tara Pike, founder and manager of UNLV’s Rebel Recycling, joined the show to share how a student-led project grew into a 30-year sustainability program impacting both campus and the Las Vegas community. She’ll walk us through the program’s evolution and what’s ahead, including a new fundraising effort to expand initiatives like “All in the Hall.”

Tara also highlights UNLV’s free Drive-Up, Drop-Off recycling site, open to the public, and explains what items can be recycled right now. Plus, she breaks down the concept of a circular economy and offers practical tips for reducing waste at home—like reusing, repairing, and tapping into local “buy nothing” groups.