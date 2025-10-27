UNLV’s College of Hospitality | 10/27/25

It’s dinner and a show — with a deadly twist! Kylie’s 21st… and Last is an interactive murder mystery experience created by seniors in UNLV’s College of Hospitality, featuring performances by undergraduate Theatre majors. Guests will enjoy a four-course meal with passed hors d’oeuvres, charcuterie, surf & turf, and dessert, all while trying to solve the evening’s mysterious crime. It’s a one-of-a-kind night that blends food, performance, and fun — and best of all, proceeds benefit student scholarships in both Hospitality and Theatre. Suspense never tasted so good!