UNLV Rebel Hockey | 10/7/22

The UNLV Skatin' Rebels are back following their most successful season to date, the team finished 4th in the nation. Head Coach, Anthony Vignieri-Greener, and Hunter Muzzillo, Senior Defenseman sit down with our hosts as they gear up for their highly anticipated 2022 - 2023 season.
Full 2022 - 2023 UNLV Rebel Hockey Schedule:
- Oct. 1 @ Denver (NCAA D-1)
- Oct. 7-8 vs. Utah
- Oct. 14-15 @Alaska Anchorage (NCAA D-1)
- Oct. 27-29 vs. Arizona State University (Midnight game on 10/27)
- Nov. 11-12 @ Colorado
- Nov. 16 vs. Alaska Anchorage (NCAA D-1)
- Nov. 18-19 vs. Liberty
- Dec. 2-3 @ Grand Canyon University
- Dec. 8 vs. Oregon
- Dec. 9-10 Las Vegas Invitational (San Diego State University, Canisius College and Oregon)
- Jan. 13-14 @ University of Arizona
- Jan. 20-21 @ Liberty
- Jan. 27-28 vs. Oklahoma
- Feb. 3-4 @ Utah
- Feb. 10-11 vs. University of Arizona
- Feb. 17-18 @ Arizona State University
- Feb. 24-25 vs. Grand Canyon University