UNLV Rebel Hockey | 10/7/22

The UNLV Skatin' Rebels are gearing up for their highly anticipated 2022 - 2023 season. They will play 17 home games.
Posted at 1:03 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 16:03:42-04

The UNLV Skatin' Rebels are back following their most successful season to date, the team finished 4th in the nation. Head Coach, Anthony Vignieri-Greener, and Hunter Muzzillo, Senior Defenseman sit down with our hosts as they gear up for their highly anticipated 2022 - 2023 season.

Full 2022 - 2023 UNLV Rebel Hockey Schedule:

  • Oct. 1 @ Denver (NCAA D-1)
  • Oct. 7-8 vs. Utah
  • Oct. 14-15 @Alaska Anchorage (NCAA D-1)
  • Oct. 27-29 vs. Arizona State University (Midnight game on 10/27)
  • Nov. 11-12 @ Colorado
  • Nov. 16 vs. Alaska Anchorage (NCAA D-1)
  • Nov. 18-19 vs. Liberty
  • Dec. 2-3 @ Grand Canyon University
  • Dec. 8 vs. Oregon
  • Dec. 9-10 Las Vegas Invitational (San Diego State University, Canisius College and Oregon)
  • Jan. 13-14 @ University of Arizona
  • Jan. 20-21 @ Liberty
  • Jan. 27-28 vs. Oklahoma
  • Feb. 3-4 @ Utah
  • Feb. 10-11 vs. University of Arizona
  • Feb. 17-18 @ Arizona State University
  • Feb. 24-25 vs. Grand Canyon University
