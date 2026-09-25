UNLV Dance | 9/25/26

UNLV’s Department of Dance is celebrating a major milestone: 50 years of creativity, artistry and innovation. The 2026–27 50th Anniversary Concert Season honors five decades of dance at UNLV while also looking ahead to the next generation of performers, choreographers and artists.

UNLV Dance Professor Jason Hortin and Professor Hayley Meier joined us to talk about what makes this anniversary so special and how the department has evolved over the past half-century. The year-long celebration brings together distinguished guest artists, acclaimed UNLV Dance alumni, faculty choreographers and emerging student voices, showcasing the range of talent and ideas that have shaped the program. It’s a celebration of where UNLV Dance has been, while highlighting the creativity and community carrying it into its next 50 years.

