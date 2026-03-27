University of Phoenix | 3/27/26

As artificial intelligence and automation continue to transform the workplace, John Woods, Ph.D., Provost and Chief Academic Officer at the University of Phoenix, shared key insights on how workers can stay competitive. Experts say the “half-life” of job skills is shrinking, meaning what you know today may quickly become outdated.

A new University of Phoenix survey found 78% of hiring leaders say workers with online credentials stand out, while 98% believe online degrees are more credible than they were a decade ago. Dr. Woods highlighted three ways to stay ahead: continuously update your skills, focus on job-relevant training, and take advantage of employer education benefits. In today’s rapidly evolving job market, ongoing learning isn’t optional—it’s essential.

This segment is paid for by University of Phoenix