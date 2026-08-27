Universal Horror Unleashed | 8/27/26

A new nightmare has taken over Universal Horror Unleashed, as Resident Evil brings its terrifying world to life for a limited-time experience in Las Vegas. Assistant Director of Entertainment Del Wynegar joined us to give us a look at what guests can expect, with Resident Evil characters making an appearance during the segment.

The takeover also extends to the menu, with Executive Sous Chef Chad Kostak showcasing themed food and beverage options inspired by the iconic horror franchise. The Resident Evil experience is live at Universal Horror Unleashed through September 27, giving fans a limited time to step into the action—and survive it.

This segment is paid for by Universal Horror Unleashed