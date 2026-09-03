UnitedHealthcare | 9/3/26

With millions of children living in homes headed by grandparents or other relatives, many grandparents take on an important caregiving role while also trying to stay on top of their own health. Ahead of Grandparents Day, Marian Cabanillas from UnitedHealthcare joined us to highlight resources that can help grandparents and caregivers take better care of themselves.

Cabanillas also explained Dual Special Needs Plans, or D-SNPs, and discussed some of the health and wellness benefits that eligible individuals may not realize are available to them.

This segment is paid for by UnitedHealthcare