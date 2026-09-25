UnitedHealthcare | 9/25/26

More than four million Americans will turn 65 this year and become eligible for Medicare, making it especially important to understand coverage options before enrollment decisions need to be made. With Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period approaching, Amanda Weigel, Vice President of Product for UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, joined us to break down the basics and offer guidance for navigating the process.

Weigel explains what Medicare Annual Enrollment is, what people should consider when comparing plans and how the different types of Medicare coverage work. She also breaks down commonly heard terms like HMO and PPO and explains some of the factors that can help people determine which type of plan may fit their individual needs.

This segment is paid for by UnitedHealthcare