UnitedHealthcare | 9/10/26

In celebration of National Grandparents Day, UnitedHealthcare partnered with Whitney Recreation Center for a free community event designed to bring families together while addressing an important need among older adults: access to healthy food. Michael Venton, Manager of Community Engagement and Outreach at Health Plan of Nevada, joined us to talk about the event and its focus on health, connection and support.

Taking place Saturday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will give grandparents and their families the chance to enjoy brunch together, take home a box of healthy food, participate in a food demonstration and fitness class, and connect with resources designed to support healthier lifestyles. It’s an opportunity to celebrate grandparents while providing practical tools and support for the families they help care for.

This segment is paid for by UnitedHealthcare