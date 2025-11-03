UnitedHealthcare | 11/3/25

Medicare Annual Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, giving seniors and other eligible individuals the chance to update or adjust their plans. Joel LeLaCheur from UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement shares valuable tips for making the process easier and understanding what changes may benefit you most. From comparing plan costs to exploring new benefits and coverage options, there’s plenty to consider this season. He also highlights key resources available to help guide your decisions, helping you find a plan that fits your health and financial needs.

