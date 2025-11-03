Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

UnitedHealthcare | 11/3/25

We’re joined by Joel LeLaCheur with UnitedHealthcare Medicare &amp; Retirement to help make sense of Medicare Annual Enrollment.
Making the Most of Medicare Annual Enrollment
Medicare Annual Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, giving seniors and other eligible individuals the chance to update or adjust their plans. Joel LeLaCheur from UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement shares valuable tips for making the process easier and understanding what changes may benefit you most. From comparing plan costs to exploring new benefits and coverage options, there’s plenty to consider this season. He also highlights key resources available to help guide your decisions, helping you find a plan that fits your health and financial needs.

This segment was paid for by UnitedHealthcare

