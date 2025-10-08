UnitedHealthcare |10/8/25

It’s that time of year again — open enrollment season — when millions of Americans select their health coverage for the upcoming year.

A recent survey found that 43% of people regret a health decision made based on misleading information, and 1 in 5 say they were influenced by online creators without medical credentials. Dr. Rhonda Randall from UnitedHealthcare joins to help cut through the noise and guide viewers toward smarter decisions.

Dr. Randall emphasizes paying attention to deadlines, evaluating more than just monthly premiums, and considering overall healthcare costs when choosing a plan. She also shares tips for verifying information and selecting coverage that meets personal and family needs.

For those looking for resources, UHcopenenrollment.com offers a comprehensive guide to navigate open enrollment with confidence.

This segment is paid for by UnitedHealthcare