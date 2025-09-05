United Way of Southern Nevada | 9/5/25

United Way of Southern Nevada proudly hosts its 10th Annual Day of Caring, presented by PNC Bank, on Friday, September 19, 2025. This milestone event is Southern Nevada’s largest day of volunteerism, uniting community members to make a meaningful impact across the valley. Volunteers help students, families, seniors, and nonprofit organizations through hands-on projects designed to strengthen the community.

The day kicks off at Town Square Park at 8:30 a.m. with a lively celebration featuring a complimentary breakfast, engaging program, and chances to win fun prizes. Following the kickoff, participants will head out to tackle over 50 service projects, making a tangible difference in neighborhoods across Southern Nevada.

This segment was paid for by United Way of Southern Nevada