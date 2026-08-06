United Way of Southern Nevada | 8/6/26

United Way of Southern Nevada, in partnership with NV Energy, is hosting four Project REACH Senior Expos on August 18, 20, 25, and 27 to help eligible seniors access utility bill assistance and other important community resources.

President and CEO Samuel Rudd joined us alongside Angel Williams from NV Energy to explain how attendees can receive help completing assistance applications on-site with representatives from NV Energy, Southwest Gas, and other utility providers. Eligible seniors may qualify for financial assistance with electricity, natural gas, water, trash, propane, and sewer bills through Project REACH and other programs.

The free expos will be held at the Rio Convention Center, Aliante Hotel & Casino, and Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, with all events taking place from 8 a.m. to noon.