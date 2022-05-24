United Way | 5/24/22

The President and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada, Julian High, Joins us to talk about the work their organization is doing as well as celebrating the their 65th anniversary of service here in Southern Nevada. To mark the occasion, Julian High invites us all to join in their charitable golf tournament.
A Non-Profit For Non-Profits
