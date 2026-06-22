United States of America Pageants | 6/22/26

For many, pageantry is about much more than crowns and titles—it’s about creating opportunities to inspire, serve, and make a lasting impact. That’s exactly the mission behind the United States of America Pageants, a system focused on empowering women through confidence, leadership, and community service.

Sophia Stallworth, USOA Ms. Nevada 2026, joined Morning Blend to talk about her personal journey and how pageantry has shaped her life. She shared how the experience has opened doors for community involvement and allowed her to connect with causes she’s passionate about across Nevada. Stallworth also highlighted some of the events and service initiatives she has coming up, emphasizing her commitment to being present and active in the community. Through her platform, she hopes to show that pageantry can be a powerful tool for service, connection, and positive change.