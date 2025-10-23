United Healthcare | 10/23/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Millions of Americans with both Medicare and Medicaid may be missing out on valuable support through Dual Special Needs Plans — known as D-SNPs.
As Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period begins, many people eligible for Dual Special Needs Plans may not realize the benefits they’re missing. Designed for those who have both Medicare and Medicaid, D-SNPs can help simplify coverage, lower costs, and provide extra benefits at no additional charge. These may include dental, vision, hearing, prescription coverage, rides to the doctor, and even help paying for healthy groceries and utility bills.

UnitedHealthcare’s Marian Cabanillas explains how millions could benefit from these plans but haven’t yet enrolled. With nearly half of eligible Americans still missing out, now is the perfect time to learn what a D-SNP can do for you. For more information, visit GetDual.com.

This segment was paid for by United Healthcare

