UnCommons | 9/25/23

UnCommons is partnering with local poetry organization, Beyond the Neon, to host poetic events every other Sunday, including a Latinx Heritage Poetry Feature Series on Oct. 1. Uncommons director of community and belonging Amalie Zinsser and director and founder of Beyond the Neon Ashley Vargas joined us to tell us more.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 13:28:20-04
