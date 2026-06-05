UNCF Scholarship Fundraiser | 6/5/26

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Inter-Alumni Council is preparing for its 18th Annual Southern Soul Brunch, a beloved community event dedicated to supporting student success through scholarship funding. Ada Wallace and LeCelia Shipp-Moore joined us to discuss how the event helps promote higher education opportunities and provides financial assistance to talented students working toward their academic goals.

Guests can look forward to a celebration of community, culture, and giving back, all while helping create brighter futures for deserving students. Organizers hope the event will inspire continued support for educational achievement and demonstrate the powerful impact scholarships can have on opening doors and changing lives.

