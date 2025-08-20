UB40 | 8/20/25

Four-time Grammy-nominated reggae icons UB40 are gearing up to bring their Relentless Tour to The Encore Theater in Las Vegas this October, and fans are ready to sing along to their timeless hits. Before hitting the stage, Robin and Matt Campbell chatted with Elliott to reflect on their decades-long journey in music and what continues to inspire them.

The band shared stories about their roots, the evolution of reggae, and their excitement about connecting with fans across the United States. With a career that spans generations and songs that have become anthems worldwide, UB40’s Las Vegas show promises to be one of the year’s highlights. Get ready for a night of rhythm, soul, and unforgettable memories.

