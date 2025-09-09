U.S. Travel Association | 9/9/25

Travel is more than just a getaway—it’s what connects families, fuels local economies, and builds unforgettable experiences. With global events like the FIFA World Cup set to bring millions of visitors, cities such as Las Vegas will see major benefits. The U.S. Travel Association’s CEO and President, Geoff Freeman, says places like Vegas thrive most when travel flourishes.

Freeman points out the industry’s past successes, such as helping create the TSA, while stressing the need to keep improving the traveler experience. Removing barriers and streamlining the process will encourage more Americans to embrace travel again. To learn more, visit ShowcaseAmericanTravel.org .

This segment was paid for by U.S. Travel Association