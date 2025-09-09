U.S. Travel Association | 9/9/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9/9/25

Travel is vital for adventure and a key part of America's economy and experts say there are obstacles when traveling and working to smooth out the process could help everyday Americans learn to love travel again!
Travel is Essential w/ the U.S. Travel Association
Travel is more than just a getaway—it’s what connects families, fuels local economies, and builds unforgettable experiences. With global events like the FIFA World Cup set to bring millions of visitors, cities such as Las Vegas will see major benefits. The U.S. Travel Association’s CEO and President, Geoff Freeman, says places like Vegas thrive most when travel flourishes.

Freeman points out the industry’s past successes, such as helping create the TSA, while stressing the need to keep improving the traveler experience. Removing barriers and streamlining the process will encourage more Americans to embrace travel again. To learn more, visit ShowcaseAmericanTravel.org.

