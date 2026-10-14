The World Cup brought the world to America — and sent visitors far beyond the stadiums. Nearly three-quarters of international visitors traveled beyond their primary destination, reaching more than 1,000 U.S. counties and bringing tourism dollars to communities and small businesses nationwide.

The experience also sparked patriotic pride at home: according to the figures shared by the U.S. Travel Association, 81% of Americans said seeing international visitors enjoy the United States made them feel proud to be American, while 86% said it brought them joy.

Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, discussed where visitors traveled, why tourism matters to local economies and how the country can turn the global sporting event’s momentum into lasting travel growth.

This segment is paid for by the U.S. Travel Association