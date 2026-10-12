President Donald Trump to campaign in Bullhead City ahead of Midterm Election

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KTNV) — President Donald Trump is expected to rally supporters in Bullhead City, Arizona as part of a final push to garner support for Republicans facing reelection in November.

The Trump 47 Committee, Inc. will host the rally on Wednesday afternoon at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (8 a.m. PST), with the event scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. MST/10:30 a.m. PST.

President Trump is expected to address supporters starting at 1 p.m. MST/12 p.m. PST.

Those who wish to attend are being asked to RSVP at this link on the GOP's website. Organizers note that an RSVP is required to attend.

Wednesday's rally will be the president's second campaign visit to Bullhead City and his first in six years.

He previously held a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Laughlin-Bullhead airport during his 2020 reelection campaign.

OCTOBER 2020 | President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Bullhead City, Ariz.:

President Donald Trump holds rally in Bullhead City after visit to Las Vegas

Bullhead City, about an hour-and-a-half south of Las Vegas, is home to about 44,000 residents. Mohave County election officials counted more than 105,000 ballots in the 2020 General Election, 75% of which were for President Trump and then-running mate Mike Pence.