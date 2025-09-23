U.S. Chamber of Commerce | 9/23/25

A quiet transformation is underway on Main Street, as small businesses increasingly adopt advanced technologies like generative AI and cryptocurrency to streamline operations and fuel growth. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s latest report shows that these tools are no longer reserved for large corporations—local shops and startups are using them to boost efficiency, expand customer reach, and gain a competitive edge.

Jordan Crenshaw, senior vice president at the U.S. Chamber’s Technology Engagement Center, joined us to explain how this wave of digital adoption is reshaping the small business landscape. From navigating new regulations to taking practical first steps, Crenshaw emphasized that the future of small business is tech-powered—and it’s happening right now.

This segment was paid for by U.S. Chamber of Commerce