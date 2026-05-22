Tuscany Suites & Casino | 5/22/26

Get ready to kick up your boots because every Saturday night in May it’s Saddle Up Saturdays at the Piazza Lounge inside Tuscany Suites & Casino! From 9 PM to midnight, guests can enjoy live country bands, dance the night away, and take advantage of unbeatable drink specials. Ladies receive 50% off select drinks, and beer buckets are available with five for $25, making it the perfect spot for a fun night out in Vegas. Whether you’re two-stepping on the dance floor or just soaking in the music, Saddle Up Saturdays delivers a true country-night experience so tell your friends to meet you at the Tuscany!

This segment is paid for by Tuscany Suites & Casino