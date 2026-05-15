Tuscany Suites & Casino | 5/15/26

Get ready to kick up your boots because every Saturday night in May, the Piazza Lounge inside Tuscany Suites & Casino is turning into a country music hotspot. Saddle Up Saturdays runs from 9 PM to midnight on May 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th, featuring live bands and plenty of space to dance the night away.

The party doesn’t stop at the music—ladies can enjoy 50% off select drinks, and beer buckets are just five for $25, making it an easy choice for a fun night out with friends. Dust off those boots, grab your crew, and make plans to meet at The Tuscany, for one of the liveliest country nights in Vegas.

This segment is paid for by Tuscany Suites & Casino