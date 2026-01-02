Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Turf Magik |1/2/26

Keep your home, yard, and spaces smelling fresh with Turf Magik, the new all-natural granular odor eliminator for pets, lawns, and more.
Turf Magik: All-Natural Odor Eliminator
Posted

Turf Magik works quickly to remove odors from dogs, cats, small animals, and tight spaces like litter boxes, attics, or barns. Just sprinkle, water, and let it do its magic! It also eliminates smells from artificial turf, natural lawns, compost, and manure — perfect for farmers, landscapers, and homeowners alike.

Ideal for Southern Nevada, where water restrictions have led many to switch to artificial grass, Turf Magik helps you enjoy your outdoor spaces without unwanted odors.

This segment is paid for by Turf Magik LLC

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo