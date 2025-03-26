Tubi TV | 3/26/25

Tubi's first-ever scripted comedy, The Z Suite, is here, and Elliott caught up with one of its stars, Nico Santos, to discuss the show. Nico shares behind-the-scenes insights, his experience working alongside the talented Lauren Graham, and what it's like being part of this exciting new comedy. Plus, we test Nico’s knowledge of all things Gen Z to see how well he knows the next generation! Don't miss this fun conversation and get the scoop on what makes The Z Suite a must-watch.

For more information visit tubitv.com.