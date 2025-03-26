Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Tubi TV | 3/26/25

Elliott chats with Nico Santos from The Z Suite about Tubi’s first scripted comedy, his experience working with Lauren Graham, and testing his Gen Z knowledge!
Posted

Tubi's first-ever scripted comedy, The Z Suite, is here, and Elliott caught up with one of its stars, Nico Santos, to discuss the show. Nico shares behind-the-scenes insights, his experience working alongside the talented Lauren Graham, and what it's like being part of this exciting new comedy. Plus, we test Nico’s knowledge of all things Gen Z to see how well he knows the next generation! Don't miss this fun conversation and get the scoop on what makes The Z Suite a must-watch.

For more information visit tubitv.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo