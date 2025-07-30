Truly Nolen Pest Control of Las Vegas | 7/30/25

As Valley temperatures stay scorching, pests like ants, scorpions, and rodents become all-too-common uninvited guests. Residential and commercial consultant Priscilla Reyes from Truly Nolen joined us to explain why summer brings a surge in these critters — and what homeowners can do about it. From sealing entry points to proactive treatments, prevention is key to keeping your home safe and comfortable.

Priscilla shares practical advice on spotting early signs of infestation and the best ways to stay ahead of seasonal pest activity. Whether it’s tiny ants marching across your counters or scorpions lurking outside, Truly Nolen has strategies to help you keep your living space pest-free all summer long.

This segment is paid for by Truly Nolen Pest Control of Las Vegas