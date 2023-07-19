Truly Nolen Pest Control of Las Vegas | 7/19/23

Here in the valley it seems to be getting warmer by the day,and along with that comes what is called, “seasonal pest pressure.”

This means that summer pests are basically coming out in droves!

Erick Valdes, Truly Nolen of Las Vegas pest control technician, joined us to share three pests that homeowners should be aware of and why rodents continue to thrive in these conditions.

First let’s start with what pests exactly are best known for making appearances during summer in vegas?

What are their ideal conditions - and where are some of the places you have seen them already?

People do not generally think of crickets as a pest, but they can actually do a lot of damage. Can you explain?

What type of ants typically make vegas their home during the summer – and how can homeowners keep them at bay?

Scorpions are also big pests around this time of year – so not only annoying – but also dangerous. Where should people look for them in their homes?

A black light helps spot them?

We know rodents remain an issue, regardless of time of year. But is there a particular rat homeowners should be aware of?

What do you recomment to do if you spot one?

