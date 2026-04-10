TruFusion Wins Big Fitness Award | 4/10/26

Las Vegas is making waves in the fitness world, and TruFusion is leading the charge. The popular studio has been named a top winner in the Best of ClassPass Awards, which recognizes standout fitness and wellness businesses nationwide based on reservations and member votes. Regional Director Shawn Fredericks shares what sets TruFusion apart—from its diverse class offerings to its strong sense of community.

Joining him, Ivy Wu of ClassPass explains how the platform helps people discover and book top-rated classes across fitness, beauty, and wellness. As Las Vegas continues to grow as a hub for innovative wellness experiences, this recognition shines a spotlight on the city’s dynamic and evolving fitness scene.

