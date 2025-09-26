Travel Nevada | 9/26/25

Boulder City, established in 1931 to house the builders of Hoover Dam, is a small Nevada town brimming with history and charm. Visitors can explore Art Deco architecture, stroll through quaint shops, and enjoy the local café scene. Beyond the town’s streets, the area offers outdoor adventures at Hoover Dam, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and along the Colorado River.

Exciting developments like the new Nevada Adventure Center promise even more attractions for locals and visitors alike. After a day of exploring, Boulder City offers plenty of dining options and cozy places to stay, making it the perfect spot for a staycation or a weekend escape. With so much to do and see, Boulder City is an ideal one-tank getaway from Las Vegas.

This segment was paid for by Travel Nevada