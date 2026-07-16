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Travel Nevada | 7/16/26

Just 2.5 hours from Las Vegas, Cathedral Gorge State Park offers stunning slot canyons, camping, and stargazing—perfect for a scenic one-tank road trip. #PaidForContent
Cathedral Gorge State Park Is The Ultimate One-Tank Escape From Las Vegas
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Looking for the perfect quick getaway from Las Vegas? Cathedral Gorge State Park offers a breathtaking escape just 2.5 hours north along the Great Basin Highway. Public Relations Specialist Aida Espanola highlights the park’s unique landscape, featuring dramatic slot canyons, towering hoodoos, and striking rock formations that feel truly otherworldly. It’s an ideal destination for camping, hiking, picnicking, or simply unwinding in nature. The park also hosts seasonal events, adding even more reason to plan a visit. Whether you're chasing adventure or relaxation, Cathedral Gorge delivers a memorable one-tank trip experience.

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