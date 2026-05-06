Travel Nevada | 5/6/26

Summer is heating up fast, and if you’re in Las Vegas, finding a way to cool down is a must. Megg Mueller from Travel Nevada joined us with some incredible ideas for “watering holes” that offer everything from beach vibes to scenic river escapes—all just a short drive away. It’s the perfect excuse to plan a quick getaway without going far.

For a beach-style experience, spots like Lake Tahoe deliver crystal-clear water and sandy shores, while the Black Canyon Water Trail along the Colorado River offers a more adventurous option with kayaking, wildlife, and breathtaking views.

Travel Nevada also highlights unique hidden gems across the state, from natural hot springs to lesser-known swimming holes. Even a famous Las Vegas local recently explored some of these spots, proving you don’t have to go far to find a refreshing escape.

This segment is paid for by Travel Nevada