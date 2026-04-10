Travel Nevada | 4/10/26

Looking for a quick escape without the hassle of flights? Public Relations Specialist Aida Espanola highlights some incredible “One Tank Trips” starting right here in Las Vegas. From the relaxing and activity-filled destination of Mesquite to the stunning, remote beauty of Gold Butte National Monument, there’s no shortage of adventure just a short drive away. Visitors can even experience a unique Camel Safari nearby, offering an unforgettable, family-friendly encounter in the desert.

For those looking to elevate their getaway, Aida also spotlights Aravada Springs, a one-of-a-kind glamping experience that blends comfort with the beauty of the outdoors. Whether you’re into scenic exploration, wildlife encounters, or relaxing retreats, these destinations prove you don’t have to go far to feel like you’ve truly gotten away.

This segment is paid for by Travel Nevada