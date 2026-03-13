Travel Nevada | 3/13/26

Travel Nevada has launched an exciting new travel series called Get a Little Out There with Alex Honnold, now streaming on the Outside Network. The show stars world-renowned climber Alex Honnold, best known for his historic climb featured in the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo.

While Honnold is famous around the world, he also calls Las Vegas home, making him the perfect guide to showcase Nevada’s incredible outdoor recreation. The series highlights everything from breathtaking landscapes to the charm of Nevada’s small towns, giving viewers a fresh perspective on the Silver State. Through the partnership, Travel Nevada hopes to inspire travelers to explore beyond the bright lights and discover the adventures waiting across Nevada.

This segment is paid for by Travel Nevada