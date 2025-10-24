Travel Nevada | 10/24/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hop in for a road trip like no other! On this One Trip Tank, we’re heading out from Las Vegas to explore the eastern side of Nevada’s famous Extraterrestrial Highway.
The Extraterrestrial Highway (State Route 375) is a must-see for fans of UFOs, roadside oddities, and wide-open desert landscapes. On the eastern side, travelers can enjoy scenic drives, wildlife viewing, and unique pit stops perfect for a single tank of gas. Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge is a first stop, offering a serene haven for birdwatching and spotting desert wildlife. Further along, ET Fresh Jerky and the Alien Research Center deliver quirky roadside attractions and souvenirs, keeping the vibe fun and otherworldly. Don’t miss a photo at the famed Extraterrestrial Highway road sign, now elevated high above the ground for safety, or explore iconic destinations like the Little A’Le’Inn and the legendary Black Mailbox.

