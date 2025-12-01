Travel Mom |12/1/25

Have you been longing to take a trip, or maybe thought about giving someone the holiday gift of travel? Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, is here with top deals for Travel Tuesday.

Expedia is offering special discounts on flights, hotels, and vacation packages, making it easier than ever to plan your next getaway. Hotels.com is running a flash sale that includes exclusive savings on select properties worldwide.

Whether you’re booking for yourself or gifting a loved one the experience of a lifetime, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these offers.

This segment is paid for by the Travel Mom