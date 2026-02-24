Trade Show Treasure Hunters | 2/24/26

Design & Construction Week is the annual showcase for the hottest trends in residential design and innovation, and this year smarter building is front and center. Home improvement expert Kathryn Emery and craftsman and designer Chip Wade are breaking down what’s new in both style and functionality, spotlighting solutions that make homes more efficient, flexible and future-ready. From cutting-edge materials to tech-forward features that enhance everyday living, the focus is on building smarter—not just bigger.

This segment is paid for by Trade Show Treasure Hunters