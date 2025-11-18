Tractor Supply | 11/18/25

With more shoppers focusing on useful, meaningful gifts this year, Tractor Supply is spotlighting items that blend comfort, function, and holiday cheer.

Brand Ambassador Marti Skold-Jordan highlights cozy favorites like the Vintage Threads teddy bear fleece pullover — a warm, stylish option for anyone who loves comfort during the colder months. She even shows off their adorable holiday wrapping paper that brings instant seasonal charm to any gift.

District Manager Chris Serra shines a light on the best gifts for the do-ers in your life, featuring tools and gear designed to keep projects going strong all year long.

From hardworking essentials to standout favorites like the DEWALT radio, Tractor Supply makes it easy to shop for those who love tackling tasks with the right equipment.

This segment is paid for by Tractor Supply Co.