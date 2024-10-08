Toys for Tots | 10/8/24

The 24th Annual TFT’s Golf Classic, hosted by the Marines in Las Vegas, returns on October 18, 2024, at the Palm Valley Golf Club. This charity event brings together golf enthusiasts for a fun day while raising funds for the local Toys for Tots campaign, supporting children in need across Southern Nevada. All proceeds will go toward purchasing toys, books, and games for underserved kids during the holiday season.
