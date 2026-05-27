Touro University Nevada | 5/27/26

Occupational therapy continues to be one of the fastest-growing healthcare fields, helping people regain independence and improve their everyday lives through personalized care and support. Kristin Valdes, Professor at the School of Occupational Therapy at Touro Nevada, joined us to explain how occupational therapists work with patients of all ages to help them accomplish the tasks and activities that matter most to them.

The field continues to see rising demand nationwide, with employment opportunities for occupational therapists expected to grow significantly over the next decade. Kristin also shared details about Touro Nevada’s newly revised accelerated two-year entry-level doctorate curriculum, expected to launch later this year pending ACOTE approval. The updated program is designed to help prepare future therapists for a wide range of real-world healthcare settings and patient needs.

This segment is paid for by Touro University Nevada