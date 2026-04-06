Touch-A-Truck | 4/6/26

Get ready to honk, climb, and explore as Touch-A-Truck returns to Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, April 11, 2026. This hands-on community event invites kids and families to get up close with massive vehicles, from fire trucks to construction equipment, offering a rare chance to see how these machines work from the inside out.

Beyond the fun, the event supports Family to Family Connection, a nonprofit dedicated to providing vital resources and developmental support to local families. With interactive experiences and a meaningful mission, Touch-A-Truck delivers a day of excitement that also gives back to the community in a big way.

