Totally ‘80s Concert at The STRAT | 6/5/26

Members of Bow Wow Wow joined the show to preview the Totally ‘80s concert taking place at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower. The poolside event at Swim & Social promises an unforgettable evening celebrating one of music’s most beloved decades, featuring performances from Missing Persons, Prescott Niles of The Knack, Bow Wow Wow, and Naked Eyes. The band also treated viewers to a special on-air performance, bringing a taste of the concert experience directly to the audience.

During the interview, the group discussed the enduring appeal of ‘80s music and why classic hits continue to connect with fans across generations. Songs like I Want Candy remain staples of pop culture, helping fuel the growing popularity of nostalgia-driven entertainment. Fans attending the concert can expect a high-energy atmosphere, VIP experiences, and a unique poolside setting that combines live music with a summer party vibe. The event is shaping up to be one of the most colorful and fun throwback celebrations of the season.

