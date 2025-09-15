Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Total Transformation | 9/15/25

Struggling with weight loss despite your best efforts? Dr. Kathleen Nash, reveals the surprising reason why menopause makes shedding pounds so difficult—and how to finally break through. #PaidForContent
The Hidden Reason Menopause Affects Weight Loss
Posted

If you’ve tried everything to lose weight but nothing seems to work, today’s segment might change everything you thought you knew. Many women believe age, menopause, or willpower are to blame for stubborn weight gain, but Dr. Kathleen Nash, D.C., a Chiropractic Physician, says there’s another hidden factor at play.

Having helped thousands of patients, Dr. Nash uncovers the real reason why the scale won’t budge—and it’s not what you think. Before we dive into her expert insights, we’ll hear from Laura, who discovered this secret at age 58 and transformed her health. Tune in to learn how you can finally take control of your weight during menopause.

This segment is paid for by Total Transformation

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo